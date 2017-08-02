× Two Rebels suspended for season opener

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) _ Mississippi football players Ken Webster and Detric Bing-Dukes are suspended for the season opener against South Alabama after being arrested and charged with shoplifting.

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke made the announcement on Wednesday during the team’s preseason media day. He said the players would also do community service.

Lafayette County Detention Center jail records show Webster and Bing-Dukes were arrested just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. They posted bail about an hour later.

Both players are expected to be big contributors for the Ole Miss defense this season. Webster, a cornerback, missed almost all of last season after suffering a knee injury in the first game against Florida State. Bing-Dukes, a linebacker, played in 11 games last season with three starts. He made 41 tackles, including three for a loss.