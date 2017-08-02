× Two injured in shooting outside Orange Mound nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are recovering following a shooting outside an Orange Mound nightclub late Tuesday night.

Police say a man and a woman were shot around 11 p.m. after leaving the His and Hers Lounge at Airways Blvd. and Douglass Ave.

Witnesses told officers that they saw four men walking on the Airways Blvd. viaduct and one of them started shooting.

Both victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center — where one is listed in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this shooting.