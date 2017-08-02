× Tucson officer shows off dance moves in viral Facebook video

TUCSON — Police Officer Woodson combined traffic control with dance moves during a power outage in Tucson, Arizona’s east side on Saturday.

The video of Woodson’s dance routine has gained over 514,000 views since it was uploaded to Facebook on Sunday.

One woman wrote, “I saw him and I was laughing. I thought he was funny made my bad day go better after seeing that. TPD is awesome. thank you guys for all that you do.”

Another Tucson resident, Catherine Wilcox, tweeted: “Well Officer Woodson, you’ve hit the big time! I see #DancingWiththeStars in your future!”

The Arizona cop has become a social media star after news outlets such as Fox News and ABC News featured the video.