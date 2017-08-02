× Trial date could be set today in Officer Sean Bolton murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial date could soon be set as soon as today in the death of Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton.

Tremaine Wilbourn, who was charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting the officer in August 2015, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Investigators claimed Wilbourn was in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked on a street in East Memphis when Officer Bolton approached the vehicle. Bolton attempted to detain Wilbourn before the defendant pulled a 9 mm pistol and shot Bolton several times.

Prosecutors said he committed a carjacking as he tried to escape after the shooting. Wilbourn was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on those separate carjacking and gun possession charges.

Now that the federal case against him has ended, the state can move forward in charging the suspect with first-degree murder.