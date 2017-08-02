Report: One-third of Americans prescribed opioids in 2015

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A New report from Reuters reveals more than a third of American adults were prescribed opioids in 2015.

Now Arkansas is taking new steps to prevent overdose deaths.

West Memphis police started training this week to administer narcan, a life-saving drug that can stop the effects of an overdose.

Arkansas Highway Patrol also just announced their state troopers will start carrying it as well.

Branden Cooper knows just how important the drug is after it saved his life several times.

He's now clean and works alongside Lori Minor at Turning Point Treatment Center to help others who need it.