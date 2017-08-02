Police aren’t receiving tips in toddler’s murder, even after reward increases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police said money isn't talking in the murder of 2-year-old Laylah Washington.

She was shot and killed while in her mother's car during a road rage incident. It was June 11.

Nearly seven weeks later, police hit a wall.

Crime Stoppers said they got a handful of calls when investigators released video of the suspect's car, but nothing panned out.

What's even harder to hear is Crime Stoppers said they haven't received a tip since June even after the city council voted to up the reward to $6,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

The District Attorney also asked Gov. Bill Haslam for help a week and a half ago. She pleaded the state throw in an additional $25,000.

The governor's secretary told WREG in an email Wednesday they're still reviewing the case.

"If you are the person who did or know somebody who did it, it's not being a snitch," said Laylah's mother.

She told us time and time again, she can't believe no one is coming forward with information, and someone is harboring or making excuses for her daughter's killer.

Crime Stoppers said unfortunately right now, the public is their only hope.

Investigators weren't able to enhance the video to get the license plate of the suspect's car, and no other businesses had quality video.

So now we wait for someone to come forward.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can remain anonymous.