MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unknown suspect shot someone through a window.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Azalia Street.

The suspect ran away from the scene, police said. There is no good description of him.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to Regional Medical Center. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.