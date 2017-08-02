× Person of interest sought after body found in Marshall County lake

MARSHALL COUNTY, MISS. — A person of interest is being sought after a body was discovered in Chewalla Lake over the weekend.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department released an image of a two-door truck with a man in the driver’s seat. While he can’t be seen clearly, authorities said they hope the image’s release will help them track him down for questioning.

The Daily Journal reported Tuesday the victim was 20-year-old Samuel Smith of Maumelle, Arkansas.

The young man reportedly told his sister he would be fishing at Chewalla Lake for several days and was taking his dog with him.

Several days later, Smith’s body was discovered in the lake floating face up.

A preliminary autopsy report indicated the victim may have drowned, but Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said some facts just don’t add up. The victim reportedly had a hole in the back of his head, and his silver Chevrolet S-10 pickup and dog were missing.

It’s unclear if the truck the person of interest was driving is in fact the same vehicle.

Regardless, the case is being treated as a homicide.