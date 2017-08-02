× Judge mandates maintenance plan for Eden at Watersedge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attorneys at a troubled Fox Meadows apartment complex told a judge Wednesday the majority of broken air conditioning units have been fully repaired or replaced, or they’ve put in window units until work can be finished.

But once again code inspectors came down hard on Eden at Watersedge, worried workers were cutting corners.

Environmental Court Judge Larry Potter took it a step further.

“I want to know what preventative maintenance plan will your people work to make sure this does not occur again,” Potter told attorneys.

Eden at Watersedge was initially cited with more than 80 violations. Plus, inspectors say they’ve had 20 new complaints since last week.

Their attorney says all the air conditioning work, with the exception of two units, is complete.

But code inspectors said certain work requires a county permit and that hasn’t happened.

The complex also must immediately address sewage issues.

Judge Potter gave the apartment owners two weeks to create a written plan for dealing with complaints and timely repairs.

“I hope it works, that’s the best I can say. I hope it works, ’cause they should have had a preventative plan years ago,” said resident Antwaun Williams, whose apartment burned last week, just hours after a new air conditioning unit was installed. He and the attorneys said they’re working on an agreement to his situation.

The apartment’s owners go back to court next week.