Historic home saved in light of concerns over MLGW demolition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water faces backlash for a plan to expand its facility on Dunkley. The North Memphis community says the expansion puts a historic gem in jeopardy.

Now, the company’s CEO says his company is rethinking the move.

You may have heard the term “I Am a Man.” It was coined by Joe C. Warren, the man who once lived inside of one of the houses affected by MLGW’s expansion plan.

Since making history, the home has had asbestos issues and was almost torn down, but now it’s getting fixed up, and soon there will be a historical marker placed outside.

