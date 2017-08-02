× Explosion levels section of Minneapolis school

MINNEAPOLIS — First responders are on the scene of an explosion inside a Minneapolis school.

According to WCCO, a gas leak caused the Upper School campus at Minnehaha Academy to explode and the roof to collapse.

Several people were reportedly trapped underneath the rubble. Three people are reportedly unaccounted for. There were initial reports that one person had died, but the local fire department later retracted that statement.

The news station was told summer sessions were taking place in the Lower School area, but students shouldn’t have been in the area where the explosion occurred.

The Upper School reportedly contains the STEM lab.

Construction was also reportedly taking place near the site.