Caught on camera: 4 robberies in under 20 minutes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- ‎Police are on the hunt for two men linked to at least four robberies in an 18-minute time span July 22 in Parkway Village.

‎Wednesday police released surveillance video of one of the robberies at the Villas at Willow Creek Apartments.

Around 6 p.m., police said a man wearing a #29 Kansas City Chiefs jersey and a green cap robbed a man at gunpoint outside the leasing office while his friend waited in a green truck.

Right before that, police said he broke into an apartment at that same complex and robbed another person at gunpoint.

Maria Mariadiaga said the men robbed‎ her and her husband in their driveway blocks away just minutes after the first two robberies.

"They put a gun at my husband's neck, then they went to me and took my keys and my purse," Mariadiaga told WREG through a translator.

Another woman told WREG the same man then headed to her neighbor's house, where he and his driver beat her neighbor in his driveway as his family watched in horror.

"Hit him so hard it bust his skull," the witness said. "They [victim's family] was just jumping up on the porch. The kids was crying and it was just crazy."

The witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the crooks robbed her neighbor of about $2,000.

She thinks it's no coincidence the crooks appear to be targeting those new to the country -- like her neighbor.

"Because they're afraid of immigration picking them up, they're scared to call an ambulance. They're scared to call the police."

After this, Mariadiaga says she's never been more scared.

"I thought they were gonna kill my husband and later me," she said.