Woman says fake police pulled her over and robbed her at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A woman said she was pulled over in Whitehaven by two men she thought were Memphis police officers, but it turns out, they were just armed robbers in disguise.

It happened in the 3000 block of Elvis Presley next to a tire recycling yard.

The woman said a blue cargo van and black Dodge Charger with blue lights flashing in both windows pulled her over.

It was Monday just before noon.

The woman said two men got out of the cars and were wearing black ball caps and T-shirts with "police" written on them.

They also wore black cargo pants and gun belts and carried badges.

The victim said the men grabbed her when they got to her car.

She reached for her gun, but they reportedly grabbed that too.

The woman told investigators the fake police forced her on the ground at gunpoint as they took her driver's license, gun, cash and more.

Memphis police said there are ways to protect yourself.

They said officers will show you a current photo ID upon request unless it jeopardizes their assignment or undercover operation.

Also, if you don't think the car pulling you over is legit, you can call 901-545-COPS or 911 if it's an emergency.

WREG reached out to the victim, but we have yet to hear back.

Police said physically, she is OK.