Woman gets roof repaired after being scammed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "I slept like a baby last night for the first time since this has happened."

Tuesday morning Aurelia Bourgeois was on top of the world. That's because a crew from Admiral Custom Roofing was on top of her house.

The professionals are installing a new roof for the woman after she says she was ripped off by a contractor.

In June she explained to WREG's Shay Arthur what happened: "He convinced me that he was an honest person and would do my work and take care of me."

Oh, he took care of her alright — coaxing her to sign over nearly $4,000 for repairs to the roof, a shed and her fence. But all she says he did was replace a couple of pieces of plywood and hasn't been seen since.

"It's really bad. It's really bad that there's people in society that do that."

Ben Kirk, a sales representative with Admiral Custom Roofing, says his company stepped up to help after hearing about the woman's story on WREG.

"So Admiral Custom Roofing is putting a new roof on her house. Probably over $4,100 worth of repairs and a new roof. And they're doing at no cost to the individual," he said.

They also tacked on a synthetic cover, 50-year shingles and a full warranty.

This is hard work, but these men feel like putting a new roof above Bourgeois' head will brighten her day and perhaps restore her faith in mankind.

However, she's far from ready to forgive and forget.

"And I want him to pay. If I don't get my money back I want him to go to jail."