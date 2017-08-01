‘That’s just Texas:’ 60-year-old woman shoots, kills home intruder

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 60-year-old Texas woman shot and killed an intruder during a home invasion on Monday, according to officials.

The woman, who was not identified, grabbed her pistol and confronted the two armed men as they entered her home through a garage door, according to KHOU.

According to police, the woman fired several shots and struck at least one of the men, who collapsed and died in her yard.

“It’s the state of Texas, if you’re going to go into someone’s home, you’re going to get shot,” Cathy Hanks, a neighbor, told KHOU. “That’s really how we are. That’s just Texas.”

Officers found a pistol next to the dead man’s body. The other suspect, a man in his 20s, fled the scene.

The woman was not injured. According to police, she did not know the intruders.