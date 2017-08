Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New numbers from the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission shows a dramatic increase in major violent crime in the city.

The numbers are up 10 percent over this time last year.

But if you're a victim of crime how do you know if you should have been protected by the business or workplace where it happened?

Attorney Glenn Vines stopped by to answer that question on Live at 9.