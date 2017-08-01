× Purse snatcher stopped with bystander’s help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Louis Vuitton purse became a target for a purse snatcher in Midtown on Monday, but was returned with the help of a bystander, according to police.

A real estate agent told Memphis police she was preparing to show off a condominium on Poplar a little after 5 p.m. when a man at the intersection of Claybrook asked if he could borrow her phone.

She said no, but the man then grabbed her purse. She held on until he cocked his fist as if he were about to hit her, and he ran off with the purse.

A bystander saw the suspect run into a vacant apartment and drop the purse over a railing.

The real estate agent and her sister flagged that man down and told him that her purse was stolen.

He and others went upstairs, found the suspect in a vacant apartment and brought him downstairs for police.

The purse was valued at $1,200 and also contained credit cards and other items, police said. All items were returned to the woman.

Arthur Terry, 46, was charged with robbery in the incident.