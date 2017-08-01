× Police: Serial shoplifting suspect caught stealing from Target

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A serial shoplifting suspect is now facing felony charges after he was reportedly caught in the act at a local Target.

Monday afternoon, the Target loss prevention officer at the store in the 7900 block of Highway 64 contacted a detective saying she was watching two individuals steal merchandise from the store.

She was reportedly monitoring the surveillance cameras when she noticed Mario Fitts holding a bag and concealing merchandise from the counters. A woman with him, Earsha Humphrey, acted as a lookout.

Fitts reportedly handed the bag to Humphrey who then walked out of the store with $369 worth of merchandise.

By that time, the plainclothes detective was already in the parking lot and called police who quickly responded to the scene.

But Fitts wasn’t going to be taken in so easily. Officers said he took off running and eventually led police to the Chili’s on Giacosa Place where he was arrested.

As he was being placed in handcuffs, the second suspect walked out of the restaurant and asked what was going on. She was also arrested.

The stolen Target merchandise was recovered inside the Chili’s restaurant next to Humphrey’s seat.

Police said they connected Fitts to multiple shoplifting cases, but didn’t give an exact number in the police report.