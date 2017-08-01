× Women say they were robbed at gunpoint underneath SkyCop camera in Overton Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for an armed robber who held up two women in a popular entertainment district in Memphis.

The women told WREG they just got done eating in Overton Square.

It was 1 a.m. Sunday when a pair of friends walked to their cars parked near the Blue Monkey.

“We stayed longer than anticipated, but not very late,” said one of the women.

They both asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

“On the sidewalk, on Madison, a man crossed over and pulled a gun.”

The gun stopped them in their tracks right under a SkyCop camera.

The robber demanded their purses and pocketbooks. The women tried to reason.

“He kept asking if we wanted to get shot.”

The women say the robber took off with their purses, cellphones, wallets and the little money they had. They tried to flag down someone for help.

“Cars wouldn’t stop and that’s why we kept screaming louder, thinking someone is bound to hear us and going to come and help us.”

Eventually police got to the scene. Officers told the women there were other robberies this weekend in that same area and are working to find out if it’s the same suspect.

On MPD’s crime-tracking map, you can see two more people robbed the night before within blocks.

“The police need more presence, they need more people. They need to help police,” they said. “We shouldn’t have to be scared.”

These women are hoping their story makes others aware of what’s happening in Memphis and sparks change.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.