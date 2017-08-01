× Police launch homicide investigation after man’s body discovered in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for answers after a man’s body was found in northeast Memphis.

Security officers made the discovery around 8:30 p.m. behind 2175 Business Center Drive near Elmore Road and Covington Way.

Injuries to the body suggest he was physically assaulted prior to his death, which will be investigated as a homicide.

No witness or suspect information was released.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.