Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new reported from 24/7 Wall Street named Memphis the 4th most segregated city in America.

But one group aims to turn that around by unifying the youngest members of our community.

Veena Rangaswami, Jacobe Swagerty and Carolyn Lane stopped by Live at 9 to talk about the work the Bridges program does in our community.