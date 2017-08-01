× Mid-South is gearing up for National Night Out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Communities across the Mid-South are gearing up for National Night Out, an annual campaign that brings together residents and local law enforcement.

From block parties to festivals and tours of local facilities, every city in the country who takes part in the event does so in their own unique way, but the goal remains the same — to make our neighborhoods safer by forming a sense of community.

National Night Out was also designed to bring awareness to the crime and violence in our communities, to encourage residents to help in anti-crime efforts, and to send a strong message to criminals letting them know citizens are fighting back against crime.

Here in Memphis, there are several events being planned for Tuesday evening.

Members of the Memphis Police Department will be on hand as Union Grove Baptist Church gives away free backpacks, school supplies and food from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2285 Frayser Boulevard.

Collierville’s Take a Stand of Crime: Officers will be visiting various neighborhoods to meet with residents and celebrate National Night Out.

The Red Oaks Neighborhood Association will be coming together from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1986 Jamie to talk about ways of improving their community.

The Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Committee will be hosting their first National Night Out at 7 p.m. at the Woodland Hills Church of Christ. The group plans to walk to the church wearing a yellow shirt.

To see if your community is holding an event, contact your local police station.