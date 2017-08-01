× Kroger employee reportedly abducted after leaving work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grocery store employee was taken for a wild ride after leaving work late Monday evening.

The victim was sitting in his car behind the Kroger in the 4200 block of Summer Avenue trying to decide what music to listen to on the way home, when three masked men rushed his car.

One of them pointed a gun in his face and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t move to the passenger seat. As he slid over, the suspects jumped in the car, told him to look down at the ground and drove away.

But they didn’t keep moving for long.

According to the police report, the suspects repeatedly stopped and got out of the car to talk.

During one of these instances they told the victim to get in the backseat before driving away once more.

The victim told police he finally found an opportunity to escape when the driver got out for their group discussion and forgot to put the vehicle in park. Sticking his leg across the center arm rest, the man slammed on the gas petal and drove until he felt he was a safe distance away.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

All three suspects are still at large.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.