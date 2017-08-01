Judge again rejects bail for 1 of 3 charged in Mississippi boy’s death

JACKSON, Miss. — A judge once again denied bond for one of three men accused in the murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier.

On Monday, Dwan Wakefield’s attorney claimed his client didn’t participate in the death in a way that merited a murder charge. He asked the judge to allow bond on the assumption his client would eventually be charged as an accessory after the fact, WAPT reported.

However, Madison County Circuit Court Judge Bill Chapman found no evidence suggesting his charges would be reduced, so he denied bond.

District Attorney Michael Guest has said a grand jury could consider reduced charges against Wakefield and 17-year-old D’Allen Washington.

Statements have named 19-year-old Byron McBride as the shooter.

Kingston was asleep in his mother’s car when it was stolen from a Jackson supermarket parking lot May 18.

He was found shot dead on the rear floorboard hours later.