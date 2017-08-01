× Harvard apologizes after alumni directory said Anthony Scaramucci died

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard Law School is apologizing after an error in their alumni directory stated recently ousted White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci had died.

The directory is only mailed to alumni of the prestigious school from which Scaramucci graduated in 1989, WCVB reported.

Next to his name, there was reportedly an asterisk indicating he had died since the previous release back in 2011.

Harvard apologized to Scaramucci saying the error would be fixed in future additions, but didn’t provide an explanation for the mistake.

The error came to light just after Scaramucci’s departure from the White House on Monday.

A White House official said Chief of Staff John Kelly wanted Scaramucci removed from his new role as the communications director because he did not think he was disciplined and had burned his credibility.

Scaramucci, a colorful and controversial figure, was brought on during the latest in a long list of White House shake ups.

He had only been in the role 10 days when he left.

Scaramucci is the third White House communications director to leave the post that had been vacant since late May, when Mike Dubke left after about three months on the job.

Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary, also assumed some of the communications director role before he resigned when Scaramucci was hired July 21.

His departure comes days after Scaramucci unleashed a vulgar tirade against two top White House officials in a conversation with a reporter.