Former Germantown High standout signs with new NBA team

NEW ORLEANS, LA-NBA free agent guard Ian Clark has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million dollar contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources told The Vertical.

Clark, who had his jersey retired at Germantown High School last year, was a backup guard for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors last season. He averaged seven points and shot 37 percent from three-point range.

Clark has played for three other NBA teams, Golden State, Denver and Utah, since going undrafted out of Belmont in 2013.