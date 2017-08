× First responders called to officer-involved accident at I-40, Hollywood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were called to the scene of an officer-involved accident on Interstate 40.

The accident happened before 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Hollywood exit.

According to police, the officer was called to the scene after receiving reports of a car driving into a ditch.

While investigating, a car clipped the police cruiser.

No one was hurt.