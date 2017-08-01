Cellphone video captures Nevada woman’s close call with lightning strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENDERSON, Nev. — A woman is lucky she wasn't hurt after a close call during a lightning storm over the weekend.

Aida Dominguez was inside her Henderson home when a severe storm made it's way into the area on Sunday.

Her husband, who was at work, asked for video of the intense lightning, so stepped outside.

She had just hit record when a bolt of lightning hit a nearby street lamp feet from where she was standing.

"I don't know how I was so brave but I did not scream once. I just thought to run!" she told KTNV.

Weather experts said the video serves as a reminder that when thunder roars, it's always a good idea to stay indoors.