Boil-water advisory issued for parts of Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Some Southaven residents should boil their water before consuming it until further notified.

The City of Southaven Utilities Department issued a boil-water advisory as a precaution after a loss in water pressure.

The advisory arrests the following areas:

Summerwood Subdivision

Whitten Place Subdivision

Malone Road area from Goodman to Nail Road (including Liscott, Freeman Lane, and Meadow Lane)

Goodman Road area between Getwell and Malone Gardens at Snowden Grove Subdivision

Residents in these areas will be notified when the advisory ends.

The city assured this doesn’t mean the water isn’t safe, but you should bring the water to a boil for one minute as a precaution before using water for the following:

cooking or baking

making ice cubes

taking medication

brushing teeth

washing food

mixing baby formula or food

mixing juices or drinks

feeding pets

washing dishes

Anything else that involves consumption

When the advisory is lifted, flush the faucets by running them for a total of 10 minutes (as in, if you have one faucet, run it for 10 minutes; if you have two, run both for five minutes, etc.). You should also rewash anything you washed during the advisory and throw out food or drinks made with that water.