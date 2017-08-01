Boil-water advisory issued for parts of Southaven
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Some Southaven residents should boil their water before consuming it until further notified.
The City of Southaven Utilities Department issued a boil-water advisory as a precaution after a loss in water pressure.
The advisory arrests the following areas:
- Summerwood Subdivision
- Whitten Place Subdivision
- Malone Road area from Goodman to Nail Road (including Liscott, Freeman Lane, and Meadow Lane)
- Goodman Road area between Getwell and Malone Gardens at Snowden Grove Subdivision
Residents in these areas will be notified when the advisory ends.
The city assured this doesn’t mean the water isn’t safe, but you should bring the water to a boil for one minute as a precaution before using water for the following:
- cooking or baking
- making ice cubes
- taking medication
- brushing teeth
- washing food
- mixing baby formula or food
- mixing juices or drinks
- feeding pets
- washing dishes
- Anything else that involves consumption
When the advisory is lifted, flush the faucets by running them for a total of 10 minutes (as in, if you have one faucet, run it for 10 minutes; if you have two, run both for five minutes, etc.). You should also rewash anything you washed during the advisory and throw out food or drinks made with that water.