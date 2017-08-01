× 2 Memphis elementary schools to start late due to roof damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two elementary schools will start late to allow for roof repairs at one of the schools.

Georgian Hills Achievement School Elementary School needs its roof repaired, temporarily preventing classes from being held in the building, according to Bobby White, the Achievement School District’s executive director of external affairs.

Georgian Hills students will start the year at Frayser Achievement Elementary School, located a few miles away on 1602 Dalewood Ave.

Because of the move, both schools will start a week late, on Aug. 14.

This change doesn’t affect other ASD schools, which will keep the original start date of Aug. 7.