World’s longest suspension bridge opens in Switzerland

SWITZERLAND — What’s being called the world’s longest suspension bridge has officially opened, but be warned, it’s not for the faint of heart.

At 1,620 feet long, the Europabrucke (Europe Bridge) puts hikers 278 feet above a ravine.

What makes it potentially even more terrifying is that it’s only 25.6 inches wide, USA Today reported.

The new steel structure connects sections of a popular two-day hike near the town of Zermatt and offers spectacular views of the Matterhorn.