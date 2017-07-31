× Workers in court following West Memphis daycare death

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Three of the four daycare workers accused in a little boy’s death appeared in court Monday morning.

Felicia Phillips, Kendra Washington and Wanda Taylor are charged with manslaughter in the death of 5-year-old Christopher Gardner.

He was picked up for daycare June 12 but never made it off the van.

Gardner died as temperatures topped 90 degrees. His body was discovered as the daycare prepared to take children home.

Police said several workers at Ascent Children’s Health Services neglected to do their jobs.

A fourth woman working that day, Pamela Robinson, will be in court in October.

Gardner’s family also is seeking $135 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.