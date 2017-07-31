Woman says she was robbed while unloading groceries in driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police said three men are wanted for robbing a woman in a driveway in broad daylight Saturday.

Police said the woman had just pulled up to her sister's house on Berclair when the robbers confronted her.

"She dropped the food and felt someone by her side," said the victim's sister, who spoke to us through her 8-year-old daughter. She doesn't speak English. "One was pointing a gun at her head, and she got scared."

She said one of the robbers then rifled through the victims' pant pockets and took $30 in cash.

"They were telling her to give them money, and she gave it, but they were telling to give them more," said the victim's sister.

Eventually the suspects took off running down the road to where their getaway driver was reportedly parked at the corner of Jamerson and Berclair.

Police said that car was later caught on video surveillance at a nearby store. It's a distinct Honda with orange on the top and black on the bottom.

Officers said the trio in that car was also caught on camera.

MPD released the pictures on Facebook and encourage the public to come forward with information.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Remember, you can remain anonymous.