West Nile virus death confirmed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi resident has died from West Nile virus, the first such death this year, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The resident was from Grenada County.

MSDH reported eight other new cases of the virus in the last week. There have been 19 total confirmed cases in Mississippi so far this year.

Last year, there were 43 West Nile virus cases in Mississippi, including two deaths.

The peak season for West Nile virus in Mississippi is from July through September. Symptoms, usually mild, include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, rash, muscle weakness and swollen lymph nodes, according to MSDH. Only a small number of cases lead to death.

All of this year’s confirmed cases occurred south of the WREG viewing area, but MSDH said mosquitoes have been found with the the virus throughout the state, so everyone should take the following precautions: