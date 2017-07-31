× Tropical Storm Emily forms off the coast of Florida

TAMPA — Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of west-central Florida and is expected to move inland across the peninsula.

As of Monday morning, Tropical Storm Emily is 45 miles outside of Tampa, Florida, and is moving east near eight miles per hour.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Monday morning to near 45 mph but it’s expected to weaken do a tropical depression as it moves inland.

It’s also expected to bring rain and wind to central and southern Florida.

The Tropical Storm Warning includes Tampa all the way south to Sanibel, The Weather Channel said.