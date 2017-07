× Suspect at large following critical shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for the suspect who sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

According to authorities, one man was shot in the 1700 block of Holman Avenue Monday. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center for severe injuries.

The suspect is unknown and could be driving a black Nissan.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.