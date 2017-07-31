× SCS making push for school registration, helping with back-to-school needs at ‘Gear Up 4 School Day’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is calling Tuesday “Gear Up 4 School Day.” Parents can register if they already haven’t online, turn in immunization forms, get bus information — all your typical back-to-school stuff.

And while this may seem simple for some, we live in a community where some families can’t afford supplies or uniforms, or even have transportation to registration. That’s why some schools are working extra hard to ensure that students show up on the first day.

It’s already a packed house in the cafeteria at Whitehaven’s Winchester Elementary where teachers and volunteers are getting ready for students to return.

“The teachers, we spend a lot of time preparing, planning, just thinking about children, parents and how can we their registration just wonderful, simple and easy.”

For example, there are dozens of laptops lining the tables, so families who didn’t register online or don’t have access to a computer can do so Tuesday.

Principal Flora Childres says they’re also making accommodations for Spanish-speaking families.

“We’re going to make sure we have the proper papers filled out, we have a bilingual mentor right on hand for our Spanish-speaking population so we have all our teachers here, our educational assistants, we have parent volunteers that are coming.”

There are also tables lined with shirts, shorts and shoes, and of course school supplies for students who need them.

“We don’t want any parent to go away saying, ‘Well I don’t have school supplies,’ or, ‘I don’t have a uniform for my child to come to school next week.’ We want your child here, so we’re going to provide a uniform for your child.”

Childres says Gear Up 4 School Day will also be a lot of fun and parents who have younger children can bring them along too.

“We have the music going, it’s free food, free drinks, free water because it’s going to be a little warm, so we have water, we have a play area that we’re setting up for the children.”

Childres says the goal is to have every student registered and in school on August 7; that way they’re set up for success for the rest of the year.

“We have to put schedules and routines in place so they can get adjusted to their environment.”