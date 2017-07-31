Police looking for suspects who sexually assaulted woman, stole her car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a suspect sexually assaulted a woman in a parking lot and then he and his accomplice stole her car.

The first suspect approached the victim around 3:30 a.m. Monday as she was sitting in her car in the Abington Apartments parking lot, located off Raleigh LaGrange Road near John F. Kennedy Park. Police said he opened her passenger door and pointed a gun at her.

Police said the victim got out of her car but then fell down, and the suspect sexually assaulted her.

A second suspect arrived at that point and got into the victim’s car. Police said the first suspect grabbed the victim’s cellphone and got in the car as well, and the two sped away.

They’re both at large. The first suspect is described as black man in his late 20s who stands about 5-foot-7 with long, thin dreadlocks, a dark complexion and a slightly muscular build. The second suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s with short, thick dreadlocks and who’s about 5-foot-9 and 135 pounds.

The victim’s stolen car, a 2005 gold Chevrolet Impala, had the Tennessee license plate 6F10V2 and is missing all its hubcaps as well as the driver-side mirror. The left headlight is also out unless the high beams are on, police said.

If you can identify either suspect or see the car, call police at 545-COPS.

Abington Apartments is no stranger to sex crimes. The “Abington rapist,” DeAndre Peterson, was convicted of three rapes and is awaiting trial in two others that all happened there over a seven-week period three years ago.

At least five victims sued the complex’s management, saying it failed to warn them about the other rapes and didn’t try to make the complex safer.