Person of interest sought after McDonald's explosion in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fl. — Law enforcement officers in Florida have released video of a man they say is a person of interest following an explosion inside a McDonald’s restaurant.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the McDonald’s Sunday afternoon and at some point went into the men’s restroom.

“The explosion occurs inside the restroom approximately 30 seconds after he vacated,” Orange County Sheriff’s Office Captain Angelo Nieves told WKMG Orlando.

“This explosion was dangerous, could have injured someone.”

Thankfully no one was hurt, but the explosion did cause extensive damage to the building, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Authorities do not know what caused the blast.

No threats had been made against the restaurant prior to the incident.