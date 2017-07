× Overnight shooting in North Memphis sends one to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating an overnight shooting in North Memphis.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Trezevant Apartments near the high school.

One person was sent to the hospital, but their condition has not been released.

No word yet on what led up to the shooting.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.