Northeast Memphis car wash robbed at gunpoint by masked men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We showed neighbors the surveillance video of an employee being robbed at gunpoint at Zips Car Wash on Raleigh Lagrange, and they could hardly believe their eyes.

“It’s a little scary especially seeing him with the mask and all that because that’s something you don’t expect in your neighborhood,” said Ryan Spearman.

You can see two crooks walk into an office at the car wash, one of them holding a gun to the employee’s back before snatching money out a safe. While still pointing the gun, the crook demands more money from another safe.

“The fact that they have to stoop to that level to make a living, it’s kind of overwhelming ’cause you know we all been through some type of struggle, but at the same time it’s better ways to make a living,” said Patrick White.

People like Spearman, who lives down the road, are worried that no one has been arrested.

“I’m glad the guy who was robbed is OK, but it’s terrifying to think that could happen again,” said Spearman.

Both men say this is a huge wake-up call.

“You have to be on your p’s and q’s when you come to visit because you know the crime rate is high and the homicides here is just ridiculous,” said White.

“Whenever I come to Memphis, my head is on swivel and I’m always paying attention.”

“It’s just one of things where you just have to be safe and do whatever it takes to watch after yourself and watch after others,” said Spearman.

According to police, the crooks took off running eastbound toward the Edgewater Apartments. If you have any information about this robbery, call police and you can remain anonymous.