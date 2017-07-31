New pilot program seeks to improve prenatal care in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A powerful new partnership is putting Memphis on the cutting edge of a new type of prenatal care that's not just about medicine.

Regional One Health and the March of Dimes are working together to bring Supportive Pregnancy Care to the Memphis area.

“There are many potential benefits to group prenatal care, including improving health, empowering women and increasing their satisfaction with care," said Susan Cooper with Regional One Health. "Our providers are invested in group prenatal care as it gives us the opportunity to really get to know our patients.”

The program will bring together women for group sessions on prenatal care. They will learn how to check their own vital signs, gain knowledge and skills related to pregnancy and infant care, receive a physical assessment and build better relationships with each other and their health care provider.

This one on one time allows expectant mothers to discuss medical and health concerns.

An online portion even adds a digital element to the program giving patients a place to share their journey and participate in discussions.

Several studies have suggested this type of group care is associated with fewer preterm births, low weight births, and lower likelihood of a stay in the newborn intensive care unit.

Toni Hampton with Regional One Health and Valencia Nelson from the March of Dimes stopped by to talk about the exciting new pilot program on Live at 9 Monday.