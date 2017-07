Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Never has a night out been so important.

National Night out is Tuesday and offers communities all around the country the chance to come together to form a vital partnership with the police who serve and protect them.

Marcy Siebert, the president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, and Debra Streeter with the Downtown Memphis Commission's "Blue Suede Brigade" stopped by to talk about why it's so important everyone participate.