× Memphis hotel nominated for USA Today’s Best Historic Hotel award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An iconic Memphis landmark has been nominated for a very prestigious award, but they need your help to make it happen.

The Peabody Hotel was recently nominated as one of the Best Historic Hotels in USA Today’s Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Described as the “grande dame of Southern hotels,” The Peabody took second place in 2016. It’s time for them to take the top spot, but with 20 other hotels vying for the title, they’re going to need our help.

All you have to do is visit the Best Historic Hotel Nominees page, scroll down to The Peabody and vote.

There’s no need to register and you will not be forced to receive emails or newsletters from USA Today.

Vote for The Peabody now