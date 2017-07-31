× Man killed after overnight accident in I-40 construction zone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after an overnight accident on Interstate 40.

According to the police report, traffic on I-40 near the Whitten Road exit was moving slowly Sunday night due to construction.

The driver of a 2005 Volvo 5000 was moving through the work zone when he was reportedly hit from behind by a Cadillac DTS.

The second car continued up underneath the trailer, killing the driver, Thomas Brooks.

The driver who was hit was not hurt.

Police said no charges will be filed at this time.