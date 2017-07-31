× Local church, barbers to provide free haircuts to Mid-South students

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A local church wants to help Mid-South students go back to school in style.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, any student who stops by Brown Missionary Baptist Church can get a haircut free of charge.

The church is partnering with local barbers in an effort to give back.

“Brown is committed to being a resource to help address the needs of the community,” said Bartholomew Orr, Senior Pastor of Brown Missionary Baptist Church. “It’s about doing what we can to minister and give back to our community, even if it’s as simple as a free haircut.”

The event will take place inside the Family Enrichment Center located at 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven, Mississippi.