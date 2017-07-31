× Deputies: Panola County man arrested after killing his girlfriend

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A Panola County man is facing charges after he allegedly shot his girlfriend over the weekend.

According to Sheriff Dennis Darby, Craig Harris shot the woman three times during an ongoing domestic dispute.

Deputies had the suspect surrounded in Batesville at Eureka and Goff Road and family members were able to convince him to turn himself in.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

