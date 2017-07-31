× Deputies: Alabama inmate still at large after 12 escape jail

WALKER COUNTY, Al. — Sheriffs have captured eleven of the twelve inmates who escaped from a Walker County jail over the weekend.

Authorities said they are still searching for 24-year-old Brady Andrew Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick is in jail for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

While it is unclear how the jail break happened, authorities said they recaptured 10 of them on Sunday.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office offered a $500 reward for information leading to the arrests of any of the escapees, WIAT reported.