Crook breaks into cars at Southeast Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- It's not the kind of surprise hotel guests want to wake up to.

However, several guests at the Courtyard Marriott on Kirby Parkway walked out to the parking lot to learn that while they were sleeping, someone broke into their cars overnight.

Hotel management told Memphis Police a thief broke into seven cars during the early-morning hours on Friday.

Nobody from the hotel would speak about the matter with WREG.

According to the police report, the hotel has surveillance video. The report also reveals the suspect smashed the windows of each car to get inside.

In the end, the crook made off with a wallet, which included several credit cards, along with $200 worth of ties from one of the cars.

The other guests told police the suspect didn't steal anything, but of course there was the damage to their vehicles.

Currently, there are no suspects in the case. The report notes there were no witnesses.