Woman missing after vehicle abandoned on highway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been reported missing, and her vehicle was found abandoned on an interstate.

A City Watch alert was issued for Lakisseris Jones, and she is considered endangered.

Jones, 29, has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday night when she left her home in the 3800 block of Black Forest Drive, and police said she wasn’t at any local hospitals.

Police did not specify where her vehicle was found but said it was damaged.

Jones is described as a 5-foot-4, 145-pound black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red and black striped tights, a red shirt and flip-flops.

If you see her, call police at 545-2677.